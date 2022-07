Member of the U.S. House of Representatives Victoria Spartz appealed to President Joe Biden with a demand to check the ties with Russia of the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko called on Spartz to stop manipulating and playing along with the Kremlin regime. Nikolenko made the statement on Facebook on Saturday, July 9.

Spartz, who is of Ukrainian origin, wrote a letter to the U.S. President, in which she mentions Yermak's alleged ties with Russia, as well as that the head of the President's Office "causes concern" among some people in the United States and abroad.

In response, Nikolenko pointed out that against the background of large-scale support for Ukraine by the U.S., the statements of U.S. Congress member Victoria Spartz are an attempt to return classic narratives of Russian propaganda to American politics.

"We advise Spartz to leave attempts to earn additional political capital on groundless speculation around the topic of war in our country and the grief of Ukrainians. Especially cynical are the manipulations about Ukraine and its leadership from a congresswoman of Ukrainian origin. A member of Congress should also stop blasting existing mechanisms to provide U.S. military aid for Ukraine. The Ukrainian side interacts as openly as possible with American partners, providing comprehensive information on the use of equipment. Further bureaucratization and delay in the process, which Victoria Spartz obviously seeks, will only help further advance the Russian invaders. The Kremlin is counting on such a scenario," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Nikolenko wrote that he was confident in the impossibility of provocations to undermine the high level of trust that was established between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden, Andrii Yermak and Jake Sullivan, Dmytro Kuleba and Antony Blinken, as well as other officials of Ukraine and the United States.

