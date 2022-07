Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said that 55% of the sanctions plan of the international working group to develop sanctions against Russia, co-chaired by Yermak and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, has been completed.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sanctions against Russia are intensifying. Already 55% of the action plan of the McFaul-Yermak group has been completed," the head of the Office said.

Yermak stressed that the import of Russian gold was under sanctions, the G7 (USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) plans to limit Russian oil, and the disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT continues. At the same time, the gas embargo is planned as the next step in the sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell the preparation of the seventh package of sanctions against Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, admitted that Russia, under certain conditions, could regard the sanctions imposed against it as an act of aggression, which could become a pretext for war.