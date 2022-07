Rada Wants To Allow Men Over 60 To Fight At Front

23 Members of Parliament propose to the Verkhovna Rada to allow people over 60 to undergo military service.

This is stated in bill 7555 of July 14, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, it is proposed to provide an opportunity for citizens of Ukraine who have reached the maximum age (over 60 years) of military service to be accepted in a special period:

- for military service under a contract;

- to serve in the military reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- to serve in other military formations for the needs of manning the Armed Forces, Territorial Defense Forces and other military formations and conducting national resistance.

At the same time, the person must be fit for military service in terms of health, have military service experience and/or combat experience.

Among the initiators of the bill are: Yuliya Klymenko, deputy head of the Holos faction, and her political colleagues Yaroslav Yurchyshyn and Solomiya Bobrovska, MPs from the Servant of the People faction Mariyana Bezuhla and Heorhii Mazurashu, from European Solidarity - Mykola Kniazhytskyi and Sofiya Fedina.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 12, the law allowing territorial defense to carry out tasks in the areas of military (combat) operations came into force.