Russian Convoy With Ammunition And Fuel Drives Along Melitopol Towards Kherson

In Melitopol, the movement of a convoy of Russian military equipment of 40 units towards Kherson was recorded. This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

"Yesterday a large column of equipment drove towards Kherson. This is about 40 units of equipment carrying fuel, ammunition," he said.

According to Fedorov, the invaders will not be able to improve their logistics.

"We clearly know each coordinate of the movement of their equipment, and when it arrives at the place of deployment, all these coordinates will be transferred to the relevant services and structures," said the mayor of Melitopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the military base of Russian troops in Melitopol, as a result more than 200 invaders were killed, and about 300 more were injured.

On July 3, unknown persons blew up a railway bridge between the temporarily occupied Melitopol and Tokmak.

Earlier, Fedorov said that the destruction by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Russian military base in occupied Melitopol gave hope to those people who live there.

In addition, the invaders intensified the terror of the local population after the destruction by Ukrainian defenders of the enemy military base in Melitopol and blowing up the railway bridge.