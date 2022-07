Russian invaders are preparing for street fighting in Kherson. If the Ukrainian military manages to drive them out of the city, the invaders will go to the left bank of the Dnieper River. This was stated by adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan on the air of the telethon.

Thus, Khlan expressed hope that the invaders could be driven out without a fight.

"In recent days, I have been hearing these alarming signals about the strengthening of points for street fighting. And this is a great danger for civilians. I hope that the Russians will be driven out of Kherson without a fight, and they will go to the left bank of the Dnieper. But we must be prepared for anything," Khlan said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the Russian Federation and four more ammunition depots in Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians are being urged to leave the temporarily occupied territories in the south of the country as soon as possible.

Also, the warehouses of the occupiers were blown up in Kherson.

The AFU continue to create conditions for a counteroffensive on Kherson. They attacked the positions of the invaders in the area of ​​the international airport near Chornobayivka.