Invaders’ Base Near Melitopol, Where Russians Brought Equipment From Airfield, Is Burning

In the occupied village of Myrne near Melitopol, a warehouse of Russian military equipment is burning. The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced this.

According to him, the explosions followed by a fire occurred at the base, which was captured by the invaders.

"It was there that the Rashists transported their military equipment after a week ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched devastating attacks on a Russian base near the airfield in Melitopol," Fedorov said.

He added that locals counted 25 explosions. A large column of thick black smoke from the occupiers' base was also recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one of the four military bases of the invaders in Melitopol. They inflicted more than 30 attacks on the enemy.

On July 3, unknown persons blew up a railway bridge between the temporarily occupied Melitopol and Tokmak.