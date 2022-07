The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to resist the Russian invaders and repel attempts to advance from the occupied positions. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Wednesday, July 13.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy is taking measures to strengthen the counter-intelligence regime in the border areas of the Kursk region. The areas of the settlements of Vovkivka, Volfyne and Pokrovka in Sumy region were shelled with mortars. Also, in Sumy region, it conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near Zarutske, Shalyhyne and Starykove.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.

Once again, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Dementiivka. Currently, the enemy is restocking supplies and trying to replenish units that have suffered losses of personnel and military equipment.

Russian occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Dementiivka, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Slatyne, Prudianka, Zalyman, Staryi Saltiv, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Udy, Yavirske, Korobochkyne and Peremoha. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters struck near Verkhnii Saltiv and Petrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is launching fire from barrel artillery and MLRS in the areas of Tetianivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Virnopillia, Husarivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia and others. It conducted an airstrike near Mazanivka.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assaults in the directions of Ivanivka and Dolyna and drove the invaders back.

The enemy was not active in the Kramatorsk direction. It shelled the areas of Mykolaivka, Kryvya Luka, Siversk, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Dariivka with barrel artillery and mortars. Air strikes were recorded near Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Vesela Dolyna, Vershyna, Travneve, Vuhlehirska TPP, Kodema, Toretsk, Shumy, Maiorsk and Zaitseve . An air strike was carried out near Vershyna.

All attempts of enemy assaults in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka and Vershyna were nullified by Ukrainian soldiers with accurate fire. The occupiers withdrew with losses. The enemy also clumsily failed reconnaissance by combat in the area of Pokrovske.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continued shelling from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line, albeit with smaller intensity. It also carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske and Novomykhailivka. It conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the aggressor's troops fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potiomkyne, Kniazivka, Osokorivka, Dobrianka, Bila Krynytsya, Partyzanske, Blahodatne, Kyselivka, Novohryhorivka, Zoria, Olenivka, Kotliareve, Shevchenkove, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Ukrainka, Prybuzke, Nova Zoria, Lymany and Lupareve. The enemy also carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces successfully repelled the assault on the enemy in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna.

On July 13, the losses of Russian troops for July 12 increased by 100 to 37,570 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 3 armored vehicles and 2 drones last day.

During July 12, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled multiple offensive attempts by the Russian occupation forces near Sloviansk and Bakhmut, Donetsk region.