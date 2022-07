The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed five military depots of the Russian invaders on July 13. The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this on Telegram.

"DEMILITARIZATION OF THE HORDE. 13.07.2022 .

Luhansk. Minus ammunition. Chornobaivka, Kherson region. Minus ammunition. Makiivka, Donetsk region. Minus ammunition. Chaplynka (district), Kherson region. Minus ammunition. Horlivka, Donetsk region. Minus ammunition.

To be continued," Bratchuk emphasized.

On Telegram, local residents published videos of explosions in occupied Horlivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, an ammunition depot of Russian invaders in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, detonated, destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Strong explosions were heard in occupied Shakhtark in Donetsk region on the night of July 8. According to preliminary data, a fire occurred at the ammunition depot.

On the morning of July 6, the Ukrainian military struck two more points in the rear of the Russian invaders, where ammunition depots of the Russian army were located.