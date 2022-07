The Russians fired at their own positions near Neskuchne on the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was announced by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration in its Telegram channel with reference to information from Ukrainian intelligence on Friday, July 8.

"Some rocket artillery units of the Russian occupation forces do not quite support the so-called "special operation" and subconsciously help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to demilitarize their own Russian occupation forces," the regional administration commented on the incident.

The Regional Military Administration report says that a Russian MLRS unit recently inflicted fire damage on its own positions near the settlement of Neskuchne.

During the "aimed" fire, 1 occupier was killed and 2 more were injured.

Besides, as a result of the incident, the enemy's ammunition depot was destroyed.

