The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of the Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction in the direction of Volodymyrivka - Pokrovske.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped the advance of the enemy infantry in the direction of Volodymyrivka-Pokrovske. After the fire impact, the enemy withdrew," the General Staff notes.

With units from the 5th Combined Arms Army, the invaders are attacking in the direction of the settlements of Pylypchatyne - Pokrovske, the fighting continues.

In the direction of Rota - Vershyna, the enemy advanced one kilometer.

In order to facilitate the actions of the group, the occupiers are trying to tie down units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and hold the occupied lines in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Novopavlivske directions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are on the defensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders threw all their reserves into the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

The enemy is transferring equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction because of the losses suffered there.