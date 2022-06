Zaporizhzhia iron ore plant (Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia region) states the loss of control over the activities of the enterprise located in the territory temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the beginning of active hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the administration of the Zaporizhzhia iron ore plant, in order to comply with industrial safety at the enterprise, implemented a number of measures to temporarily suspend the production process. Under the conditions of temporary occupation of the city of Dniprorudne, representatives of the military formations of the Russian Federation illegally entered the territory of the enterprise and prevent the management of the plant from managing, and also carry out illegal actions in relation to the property of the plant," the statement says.

According to the statement, with their illegal actions, the occupiers violate the current legislation of Ukraine and international law, and also cause significant material damage to the enterprise.

"The administration of the plant declares the loss of control over the activities of the enterprise. A corresponding application was submitted by the management of the enterprise to the Security Service of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies. All further actions of the occupiers aimed at restoring the production process of the plant are illegal and may carry technogenic and environmental risks for the region. The administration of the plant declares about the impossibility of ensuring the safety of production in these conditions. The management of the enterprise notes that the activities of the plant can be carried out exclusively in the legal field of Ukraine and in compliance with all legal requirements," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Zaporizhzhia iron ore plant produces commercial iron ore at the Pivdenno-Bilozerske and Pereverzevske deposits.

The 51.17-percent stake in the Zaporizhzhia iron ore plant belongs to Minerfin (the Slovak Republic), 29.5% to Zaporizhstal and the 19.06-percent stake to KSK Consulting (the Czech Republic).