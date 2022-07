The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders are firing in 3 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, skirmishes continue along the line of contact from mortars, tanks, cannon and rocket artillery. The enemy launched airstrikes near Vasilyevka, Avdiivka, Novoselivka, Vesele and Novomykhailivka," the authority said.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The enemy provides systematic fire impact from cannon and rocket artillery along the line of collision to fetter the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian aviation and rocket-artillery units continue to inflict fire damage on accumulations of manpower, military equipment and ammunition depots of the Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces defeated Russian troops in the area of ​​Bohorodychne in Donbas.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed an assault attempt in the direction of Dementievka near Kharkiv.