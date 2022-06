Kyiv Bans Sale And Launch Of Fireworks, As Well As Movement Of Cars Without Silencer For Duration Of War

The Kyiv Council banned the sale and launch of fireworks, and also introduced a ban on the movement of vehicles without a silencer in the capital for the duration of the war.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we have decided to ban the sale and launch of fireworks in Kyiv during the war... A few years ago there was already a decision to ban fireworks, but we see that not everyone behaves adequately. There is a war in Ukraine, shelling of our cities continues, and some citizens set off fireworks!" he wrote.

The mayor noted that for the period of martial law in Ukraine and 30 days after its termination or cancellation, the sale of fireworks, salutes and pyrotechnics, as well as their launch, is prohibited in Kyiv.

In addition, the Kyiv City Council banned the movement of cars without a silencer around the city.

According to Klitschko, this decision provides for a ban on the movement by the capital of vehicles using the "forward flow" exhaust system and other exhaust systems in their design, where there is no noise absorber, until the termination or cancellation of martial law throughout Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine wants to ban fireworks. The bill was registered.