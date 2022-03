The Kyiv City Council has reduced the fee under contracts for mobile trade and restaurant sites to UAH 1, payment of share participation - by 50% from the existing one, exempted from payment of rent business operating in communal space.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that on March 30, members of the Kyiv Council for the second time since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine gathered for a meeting and approved benefits for businesses operating in the capital.

The meeting was attended by 90 Council members.

"Private business is gradually resuming work in Kyiv. In particular, grocery stores, cafes, hairdressers, service stations are opening again. And today at the meeting we made a decision that would give an incentive for the work of the capital's business. Because under martial law, when there is such a difficult situation, the economy must work. Therefore, for mobile trade and restaurant sites, the fee under the contracts will be reduced to UAH 1, symbolic. The payment of equity participation for them will be 50% of the existing one. Business operating in communal space is exempt from rent payment. Parking areas will also receive benefits. We are also grateful to advertising companies that place social and patriotic advertising on advertising planes in the city. Therefore, the city provided benefits for them," said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The Council members also accepted the provision of financial support to the city's transport enterprises.

In particular, to pay salaries to their employees.

"It is very important to support the public transport of the capital - ground and subway. Because transport today performs its direct functions for the transportation of passengers - it does it for free. And many other functions to help defend the capital," Klitschko emphasized.

He noted that the introduction of benefits is a decrease in revenues to the city budget, but the main task is for the business to survive and work, so that the economy of the capital and the state could work.

Klitschko also stressed that the city authorities are doing everything to ensure the life of the capital, the work of critical infrastructure enterprises, utilities, public transport, which, although in a limited mode, works.

Kyiv also creates reserves of food, essential goods, medicines.

