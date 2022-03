1 Person Killed, 2 Wounded Due To Shelling Of Shopping Center’s Parking Lot In Podilskyi District Of Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 1 person was killed and 2 were wounded due to the shelling of a parking lot in a shopping center in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the invaders.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to shell the capital. Just recently, the parking lot of a shopping center in the Podilskyi district was shelled. One person was killed, two victims were hospitalized," the Mayor wrote.

On March 21, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that the death toll from a rocket attack on a shopping center in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv had risen to 8 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of March 22, a total of 72 residential buildings, 6 private estates, 11 schools and 5 kindergartens have been damaged in Kyiv due to enemy shelling since February 24.