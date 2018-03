Kyiv City Hall Changes Name Of Moskovskyi Bridge For Northern Bridge

Politics

Kyiv City Council Renames Petrivka Subway Station Into Pochayna

Events

Kyiv Council Urging Rada, National Bank To Legalize Cryptocurrency, Pushing For Launching National Cryptocurrency

Economy

Kyiv City Council Restructures Foreign Liabilities For USD 101 Million

Economy

Court Lifts Criminal Responsibility Of Kyiv City State Administration's Ex-Chair Bondarenko Due To Case Expired

Politics

Kyiv City Council Renames Internatsionalna Square As Valeriya Marchenka Square

Politics

Kyiv City Council To Rename Peremohy Avenue Into Brest-Lytovskyi Avenue

Politics

Prosecutor's Office Searches House Of Kyiv City Council Member Balytska

Politics

Kyiv City Council Renames Vatutina Avenue As Shukhevycha Avenue

Politics

Kyiv Council Appeals Against Court Ruling Obliging It Terminate Decision Banning Alcohol Sales In Stores From 11 PM To 10 AM

Politics

Kyiv Council Adopts Socioeconomic Development Programme For 2017 With UAH 10.04 Billion Expenditure

Economy

City Council To Appeal To Higher Administrative Court Against Lifting Of Ban On Alcohol Sales In Stores From 23:00 To 10:00

Politics

Kyiv Council To Consider Allocating UAH 200 Million For Organizing 2017 Eurovision Song Contest On October 27

Politics

Kyiv Council Bans Sale Of Alcoholic Beverages And Beer At Stores After 23:00