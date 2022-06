From Thursday, June 2, the Kyiv City State Administration has expanded the time frame for the sale of alcohol in the capital's stores.

This was announced by the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk, the press service of the administration reports.

In the capital, stores will now sell alcohol from 11:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. Povoroznyk reminded separately that the sale of alcohol in catering establishments is possible from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 1, stores in Kyiv resumed selling alcoholic beverages. At the same time, in the second half of the month, an increase in the number of drunk drivers began to be recorded on the roads of the capital.

We also reported that the Members of Parliament proposed to introduce criminal liability for the sale of alcohol during martial law.

Later, Kyiv allowed the sale of alcohol in bars, cafes and restaurants until 10:00 p.m.

At the same time, they are going to take away the car from drunk drivers and hand it over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Vehicles will only be confiscated if they are the property of a drunk driver.