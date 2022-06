Missile Attack On Kyiv. Mayor Of Capital Told About Victims

On the morning of June 5, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with cruise missiles. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, Russia hit infrastructure facilities. One person was injured as a result of the hit. He was hospitalized. No deaths reported.

Rescue services eliminate the fire at the site of the missiles hit.

Also, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, confirms the shelling near the community. But there is no information about the destruction yet.

After hitting in the capital, the smell of smoke feels in the air. A severe fire was recorded in the one of the districts.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration writes about the operation of air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the central part of the occupied Donetsk was shelled on the evening of June 4, 2022. This caused the fires.

The day before, the operational command reported about a submarine and several ships in the Black Sea, which are equipped with cruise missiles.

On the morning of June 4, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian occupation forces launched missile strikes on the districts of Sumy region bordering Russia.