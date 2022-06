Russian troops have been able to advance about 5 kilometers towards Lysychansk over the past three days thanks to reserves and a power density of fire.

This is stated in the review of British intelligence on June 23.

Although Russian forces are putting increasing pressure on the Lysychansk-Sievierodonetsk salient and succeeding in a "creeping" advance, plans to create a deeper encirclement and capture the west of the Donetsk region have so far stalled.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Russian military may capture the city of Lysychansk in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the military of the Russian Federation moved tank units and one battalion tactical group to the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions.