As of the beginning of the 91st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers made another attempt to attack in the direction of Ternova in Kharkiv region, but to no avail.

The Russians also fired at civilian infrastructure in the Rubizhne area of ​​Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that over the past day in the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to strengthen the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border, equipping strongholds in the border areas on the territory of Bryansk region.

The occupiers continued artillery and mortar shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure in Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy units did not carry out active operations, they concentrated their main efforts on holding their positions, conducting reconnaissance and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Shelling from cannon and rocket artillery, mortars and tanks was recorded in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Sviatohirsk and Dovhenke. Also, the Russian army launched an air strike in the area of ​​​​the village of Bairak.

With the support of artillery and army aviation, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to take control of the settlement of Pasek. In the Lyman direction, the enemy stepped up the conduct of hostilities. With artillery and air support, it conducts military operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery fire, the Russian military are conducting an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Sievierodonetsk, the fighting continues. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​Kamyshuvakha, Yakovlivka and Troyitske, but had no success and suffered losses.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the forces of the Russian army do not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of the defense forces and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Avdiyivka, Pesky, Mariyinka, Orekhov and Novosilka. Attack and army aviation was also used in the areas of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, and Novomykhailivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the situation with shelling is the worst in 8 years in Luhansk region. Due to constant artillery and air strikes, Sievierodonetsk is turning into ruins.

On May 24, in Donetsk region, 12 people were killed by the shells of the invaders.