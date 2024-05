Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain.

The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the President on May 9.

"To appoint Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the decree reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by decree of May 8, Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from military service due to his state of health with the right to wear a military uniform.

In March, the mass media wrote that Zaluzhnyi had passed the military medical commission before being appointed ambassador, where he was found unfit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Zaluzhnyi was dismissed because the Armed Forces of Ukraine needed a partial overload to become more technological and fast. Zelenskyy denied that he dismissed Zaluzhnyi because of the existence of political competition.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Council awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to the poet Lina Kostenko and Valerii Zaluzhnyi.