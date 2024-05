Ukraine will be able to stop russians in the east with increase in supply of Western weapons - Zelenskyy

With an increase in the supply of Western weapons, the Ukrainian army will be able to stop the russians in the east.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By increasing the supply of weapons, we will be able to stop them in the east. They have the initiative there now. This is no secret. We need to stop them, take the initiative into our own hands. This is possible when we have something solid in our hands. We understand the names, we understand the amount of everything, what we need," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that there is a supply of Western weapons, but not in sufficient quantities.

"From point A - a vote in the US Congress, or European support, to point B - this is Ukraine and this is the front, there is a distance, and it is no longer in kilometers, but today it is in weeks and months, unfortunately. And we fix it. Yes, there is supply, but not the volumes that were, thank God and gratitude once again, voted. As soon as they arrive, we will stop their initiative in the east of the country," he said.

The President noted that, taking advantage of the shortage of weapons in the Ukrainian army, the russians increased the number of their troops everywhere, not only in the north and east of Ukraine.

"Certainly, taking advantage of this moment, they increased their troops in the north, in the east of our country and everywhere, not only Donbas, Kharkiv Region, Sumy Region. They are increasing something everywhere, I'll tell you honestly," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine shares intelligence information with its partners and pays attention to strengthening borders and boundaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy also noted that russian dictator vladimir putin lives in an information aquarium and is not going to stop the war against Ukraine.

President of the European Parliament Metsola came to Kyiv on Europe Day.