Europe agrees to transfer revenues from frozen assets of russia to Ukraine - media

Share:













Copied



Ambassadors of the member states of the European Union have agreed to provide Ukraine with revenues from frozen assets of the russian federation.

Rikard Jozwiak, the European columnist of Radio Liberty, has reported this.

“White smoke! EU ambassadors have agreed the final step - sending the seized windfall profits of russian state assets that are frozen in the EU to Ukraine,” Rikard Jozwiak wrote on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

After the start of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a number of Western countries seized russian assets.

We are talking about assets totaling approximately USD 300 billion. Most of these assets are in European Union countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February this year, the Council of the European Union supported the use of profits from frozen assets of the russian federation in the interests of Ukraine.

And in early April, the European Commission proposed to spend 90% of profits from frozen assets of the russian federation on providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Recall that earlier Politico reported, citing its own sources, that China, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia asked the European Union not to use the frozen assets of the russian federation to help Ukraine.

We also reported that the use of frozen russian assets was also opposed by a number of Western banks.