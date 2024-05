Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill on combating domestic violence.

A total of 250 parliamentarians voted for adoption of bill No. 10249 as a basis, with the minimum required 226.

The bill was created to bring national legislation in line with the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention).

The bill proposes the following:

- to exclude cases of domestic violence and gender-based violence from the scope of mediation;

- to supplement the list of grounds on which a claim may be brought on the dissolution of marriage during the pregnancy of the wife and within one year after the birth of the child, as well as to prevent the use of reconciliation measures in the case where one of the spouses committed domestic violence;

- to amend the list of entities implementing measures in the field of prevention and counteraction to gender-based violence, as well as domestic violence;

- to differentiate the powers of the Ministry of Social Policy and the National Social Service in the field of preventing and combating domestic violence and gender-based violence.

In addition, the committee removed the rule on replacing the name "state institution "call center on the prevention and counteraction of domestic violence, gender-based violence and violence against children" with the name "specialized "hotline" on combating human trafficking, prevention and counteraction to domestic violence, gender-based violence, in particular sexual violence related to armed conflict, and violence against children."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law ratifying the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention).