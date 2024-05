Share:













The occupation forces of the russian federation create groups in the north of the Kharkiv Region. However, as of now, there is no reason to talk about the evacuation of people from Kharkiv.

This follows from a statement by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, made on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the Ukrainian military and the administration of the region are closely monitoring the situation.

"In the north (in the north of the Kharkiv region. - Ed.), indeed, the enemy is creating a certain grouping of troops. We will analyze a possible strike from the north or other territories, as it has already happened many times," the official said.

As for the eastern part of the Kharkiv Region, as Syniehubov noted, the russian army resumed active assault operations after replacing units and carrying out combat coordination.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that "so far, there are no grounds, even theoretical ones, to talk about evacuation from Kharkiv."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians are spreading fakes about the "evacuation" from Kharkiv due to the alleged encirclement of the city.

In addition, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the city risks becoming a "second Aleppo" if politicians in the U.S. do not vote for new military aid to Ukraine.