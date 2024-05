Share:













Copied



An oil depot was attacked in occupied Luhansk overnight into May 8. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out and the light went out in the area of the attacked object.

This follows from a statement by the russian publication Baza.

"Five employees of the Luhansk oil depot were injured during the attack by the Armed Forces. Presumably, the attack on the oil depot was carried out with ATACMS missiles. All the employees of the oil depot who were injured as a result of the shelling were hospitalized with mine and explosive injuries," the message says.

According to the so-called "LPR minister of health" Nataliya Pashchenko, the victims are currently in the hospital in a moderate condition.

It is noted that as a result of the impact, power lines were also damaged, and houses in the vicinity of the oil depot were partially de-energized. It is also reported that the gas pipeline caught fire.

The occupiers are trying to eliminate the fire and eliminate the consequences of the attack.

The Investigative Committee of the russian federation announced that they will establish in detail the circumstances of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the oil depot in Luhansk.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the strike on the oil depot in Luhansk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drone attacks on oil refineries have a greater impact on the russian economy than sanctions from Western countries, political scientist Taras Zahorodnii notes.

The SSU and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are behind the drone attacks on the refinery in russian Tatarstan.