Russia is likely preparing to try to deploy a large number of reserve units to Donbas.

This is stated in the latest intelligence review by the British Ministry of Defense.

The department notes that heavy shelling in Donbas continues as Russia seeks to cordon off the Sievierodonetsk area through Izium in the north and Popasna in the south.

At the same time, the ability of both sides to form and deploy reserve units at the front is, in all likelihood, becoming increasingly important to the outcome of the war.

In addition, British intelligence describes the situation with losses in the ranks of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The Russian authorities have not published data on the total number of military casualties in Ukraine since March 25. However, as of June 16, the pseudo-republic itself has recognized 2,128 servicemen dead and 8,897 wounded since the beginning of 2022.

"The loss rate of the DPR troopers is equivalent to approximately 55% of their initial strength, which highlights the extreme depletion of Russian and pro-Russian forces in Donbas. It is highly likely that the DPR forces are equipped with outdated weapons and equipment," the ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupation troops in Kharkiv region began to mine the territory of the Chuhuyiv region with anti-tank mines. Mining is carried out remotely.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military in the direction of Myronivka - Semyhiriya repelled the assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant, and also stopped the offensive in the direction of Molodizhne - Katerynivka, the Russian troops retreated.

Also on the border with Ukraine, Russia has concentrated three battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops.