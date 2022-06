In the coming days, Russian military may capture the town of Lysychansk. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that Russian air defense systems in eastern Ukraine limit the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reduced air operations to 20-30 flights per day.

At the same time, the Ukrainian air force and armed drones remain active in other war zones, having carried out several successful strikes against hostile targets in Kherson region over the past week.

According to military experts, “Russian troops lack the numbers and strength to succeed in the battles in Ukraine,” and the Russian leadership continues to carry out forced partial mobilization, which promotes limited change, but negatively affects the morale and discipline of those forcibly mobilized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russians are transferring equipment and military personnel from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia region.

In the meantime, the military of the Russian Federation moved tank units to the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions and into one battalion tactical group.