Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi. A total of 273 out of the minimum required 226 Verkhovna Rada members backed the relevant decision.

Verkhovna Rada member of the Voice faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Solskyi held the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy from September 24, 2022.

Before he was appointed minister, Solskyi was a member of the Rada from the Servant of the People faction since 2019 and headed the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy and land relations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 26, the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Solskyi, was released on bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for Solskyi in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 75.7 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) suspects Solskyi of taking over state land worth almost UAH 300 million and trying to take over land worth another UAH 190 million.

On April 25, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Solskyi wrote a resignation letter.