Zelenskyy appointed Trepak as commander of AFU Special Operations Forces to replace Lupanchuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Lupanchuk from the position of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Trepak to this position.

This is stated in decrees No. 313 and No. 314 of May 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Oleksandr Serhiyovych Trepak as the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," decree No. 314 reads.

Trepak, 47, was previously chief of staff - deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2016-2020, he was the commander of the Kirovohrad 3rd special forces regiment.

In August - October 2014, he was the senior military commander for the defense of the territory of the Donetsk International Airport, and was in direct charge of repelling attempts to storm and capture the airport. In the east, he received the call sign Redut.

In February 2015, Trepak was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Zelenskyy appointed Lupanchuk as the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Viktor Khorenko.