Price of electricity for population can increase to UAH 3.5-4 per kWh - MP Kucherenko

Member of Parliament from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy Oleksii Kucherenko says that the Cabinet of Ministers is considering raising the price of electricity for the population from UAH 2.64 to UAH 3.5-4 per kWh.

He announced this on Novyny.LIVE, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government is really preparing an increase in the price of electricity for the population. I think this, unfortunately, will happen from June 1. I know that the price is discussed in the range of UAH 3.5-4 per kWh, that is, about 1.5 times," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64 per kWh until May 31 (inclusive).