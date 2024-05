Russians hit Ukraine in the morning with modified Kh-101 missile. It carries almost twice as much explosives

During today's air attack, the russians used a modified Kh-101 cruise missile with almost double the warhead. Another feature of this missile is that it was manufactured in the second quarter of this year.

It was reported by the Defense Express portal with reference to its own sources.

At the disposal of the portal were photos of an air-launched cruise missile Kh-101, which the Ukrainian military shot down this morning.

The serial number of this missile indicates that it was produced in the second quarter of this year. This means that the russians literally removed the missile from the conveyor before using it in the shelling of Ukraine.

But the main feature of the missile shot down by the Ukrainian military is its warhead. To the standard one, the mass of which is 450 kilograms, the russians added an additional one with a mass of 350 kilograms. Thus, the total mass of the warhead of the missile is 800 kilograms.

According to the portal, for the first time, the russians used Kh-101 missiles with an enlarged warhead at the end of March 2024.

This may indicate that the russian military industry is busy deploying the production of "reinforced" Kh-101 missiles.

The russians managed to increase the warhead of the missile by reducing the size of the fuel tank, due to which its range decreased from 5,500 kilometers to 2.250 kilometers.

The missile reduced in this way is enough to cover the distance from the Saratov Region (in the area of ​ ​ the city of Engels there is one of the places where russians launch missiles from the Tu-95MS aircraft) to the Lviv Region.

At the same time, the missile will still have "in stock" from 500 to 700 kilometers, which it can use for active maneuvering.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 7-8, the russians launched a massive air attack on Ukraine, using almost 80 attack drones and missiles of various types.

According to the statement of the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, at night and in the morning the air defense forces managed to shoot down 59 enemy air targets.

Recall that later Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash said that the russians could continue to carry out massive air strikes.