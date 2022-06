France has announced its readiness to help Ukraine with the release of the Odesa port. It is reported by BFM TV.

"We are at the disposal of the parties so that it is possible to organize an operation to ensure access to the port of Odesa in complete security, that is, so that ships can be carried out, despite the fact that the sea is mined," the presidential adviser said.

The adviser also noted that France wants Ukraine to win and restore territorial integrity.

"We want this conflict, this war of Russia against Ukraine to end as quickly as possible," the adviser added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President’s Office announced three main steps to prevent the food crisis in the world.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain have been blocked in Ukraine at the moment, and according to UN estimates, hunger in the world will additionally cover about 40-50 million people this year.