subscribe to newsletter
23 23.35
25.3 25.9
˟
24 December 2019, Tuesday, 13:29 6
Politics 2019-12-24T13:30:16+02:00
Ukrainian news
U.S. Navy Destroyer Calls At Odesa Port

U.S. Navy Destroyer Calls At Odesa Port

Даша Зубкова
Odesa, Odesa port, Ross DDG-71, destroyer, U.S. Navy

On Tuesday, the Ross DDG-71 destroyer of the U.S. Navy entered the port of Odesa during a planned visit to the Black Sea.

The press service of the Odesa City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It moored to pier 1-K on the Karantynnyi quay pier.

The length of the vessel is about 154 meters, the crew consists of 337 people.

Put afloat in March 1996.

The destroyer is armed with anti-ship, winged and anti-aircraft missiles.

Preliminary, the destroyer will stay in Odesa until January 5-6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the Turkish coast guard ship entered the port of Odesa.

Больше новостей о: Odesa Odesa port Ross DDG-71 destroyer U.S. Navy

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Approves SBI Reshuffle 13:32
U.S. Navy Destroyer Calls At Odesa Port 13:29
Naftogaz Will Remain Party Of Transit Agreement With Gazprom For 5 Years As Organizing Company - Naftogaz Executive Director Vitrenko 13:25
Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020 13:21
A case was opened against NABU detectives because of false expert report in Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case 09:19
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
more news
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020 13:21
Naftogaz Will Remain Party Of Transit Agreement With Gazprom For 5 Years As Organizing Company - Naftogaz Executive Director Vitrenko 13:25
Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 10.9% To 19.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok