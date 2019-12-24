U.S. Navy Destroyer Calls At Odesa Port

On Tuesday, the Ross DDG-71 destroyer of the U.S. Navy entered the port of Odesa during a planned visit to the Black Sea. The press service of the Odesa City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports. It moored to pier 1-K on the Karantynnyi quay pier. The length of the vessel is about 154 meters, the crew consists of 337 people. Put afloat in March 1996. The destroyer is armed with anti-ship, winged and anti-aircraft missiles. Preliminary, the destroyer will stay in Odesa until January 5-6. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the Turkish coast guard ship entered the port of Odesa.