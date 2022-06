The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that in order to unblock Ukrainian ports and solve the food crisis, partner countries should send military convoys to escort Ukrainian tankers with grain.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The food crisis provoked by Russia must be resolved as quickly as possible. Russia's plan is to undermine global food security by blockading Ukrainian ports and grain tankers. Therefore, the countries of Africa may be most affected," he wrote.

Yermak noted that in this case, destabilization of the situation is possible, in particular, new waves of refugees to the countries of the European Union.

Also, the head of the Office called the demands of the Russian Federation to lift sanctions in exchange for unlocking ports blackmail.

"The most effective way is military convoys of partner countries that can accompany Ukrainian tankers with grain," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 22 million tons of grain has been blocked in Ukraine at the moment, and according to United Nations estimates, this year hunger in the world will affect an additional 40-50 million people.