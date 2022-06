Russia Announces Its Readiness To Let Ships With Grain Pass From Ports Of Ukraine, But Names Condition

Russia is ready to let cargo ships with Ukrainian grain pass, provided that the Ukrainian authorities ensure demining of the seaports where the grain intended for export is stored.

The corresponding statement was made by the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, according to the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti.

"As for Ukrainians, let them first clear their ports from mines. We are ready to provide safe passage, but first they must clear their mines, not ours," Nebenzya said.

When asked by journalists about a possible meeting of representatives of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia on the issue of grain export, Nebenzya replied that he did not know how much this information was true.

He added that there is now a lot of speculation on this topic.

According to the UN, due to the invasion of Russia in the seaports of Ukraine, about 25 million tons of grain intended for export was blocked.

Recall that at the end of May, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that a 10-week supply of wheat remained in the world. After it runs out, about 400 million people around the planet risk starvation.

Earlier, we wrote that the Office of the President said that Ukraine is able to meet the global demand for grain, but cannot do this due to the Russian blockade of ports.