PGO And SBU Raid Odesa Seaport

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) and officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have raided the Odesa seaport.

The press service of the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Law enforcement officials have uncovered a financial deal that was concluded during the reconstruction of the Odesa seaport’s berth No. 7, as a result of which losses of more than UAH 54 million were inflicted on the state.

According to investigators, officials of the state-owned Odesa seaport probably colluded with other persons to transfer UAH 54 million into the bank accounts of a Ukrainian business entity for performing certain types of work. These funds were subsequently transferred into the accounts of suspiciously fictitious enterprises through conclusion of a series of fictitious agreements and later distributed among the participants in the criminal scheme.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction of the port’s berth No. 7 has not been completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure dismissed the Odesa seaport’s head Ihor Tkachuk.