A court in Kyiv has greenlit the State Bureau of Investigation to convict former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov in absentia within the case of so-called Kharkiv Agreements.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reported this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding decision was made by one of the courts in Kyiv.

Azarov is suspected of committing high treason by prior conspiracy by a group of people.

It was established that when signing on April 21, 2010 an agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the issues of the presence of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the territory of Ukraine, the former prime minister acted in the interests of Russia to the detriment of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, defense, state and economic.

The content and terms of this agreement were imposed in Moscow by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on the eve of its signing on April 21, 2010.

Fully understanding the consequences of the signing of the agreement for Ukraine, the former Prime Minister created conditions for the continued presence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the territory of Ukraine for 25 years, which contributed to the build-up (instead of withdrawal) of military equipment and personnel of the armed forces of the aggressor state in Ukraine, which were used during occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2014.

Contrary to Section 3 of Article 4 of the Law "On International Treaties of Ukraine," the draft agreement did not even pass a legal examination before signing.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation received original documents testifying to the targeted actions of the highest officials of Ukraine to the detriment of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine at the direction of the top leadership of the Russian Federation.

These concessions were made by prior conspiracy by a group of individuals, former Prime Minister Azarov and then President Viktor Yanukovych.

Both were put on the wanted list within the framework of this criminal proceeding.

Procedural guidance is exercised by the Office of the Attorney General.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the court arrested Azarov in absentia in the case of approving the draft Kharkiv agreements. Azarov's lawyer called his arrest in absentia illegal as the court had not invited him or his client.

Azarov sued the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.