Tanasevych No Longer Head Of Anti-Corruption Court, Pavlyshyn Took Her Place

Olena Tanasevych is no longer the head of the High Anti-Corruption Court, her term of office has expired.

High Anti-Corruption Court announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Tanasevych's powers as head of the court expired on May 6.

The powers of the deputy head of the court, Yevhen Kruk, also expired.

According to the Part 3 of Article 34 of the Law "On the judiciary and the status of judges", the administrative powers of the head of the court since May 7 have been exercised by the judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court Oleh Pavlyshyn, as a judge who has more experience as a judge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tanasevych's salary for January amounted to UAH 174,720, and that of her deputy Yevhen Kruk - UAH 142,993.

Tanasevych was elected as head of the High Anti-Corruption Court in May 2019 for a term of 3 years.

The High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail to the ex-head of the State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov by UAH 5 million and transferred them to the army.

Also, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for the former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi from a bail of UAH 10.6 million to a personal recognizance, and the entire amount of the bail will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces.

Part of the High Anti-Corruption Court judges joined the territorial defense.