The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has questioned former the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Volodymyr Lytvyn within the Kharkiv agreements case.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the SSU.

Lytvyn was summoned for questioning as a witness on August 19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the SSU started investigating possible high treason by state officials during signing in 2010 and ratification of extension by 25 years of so-called Kharkiv agreements (referred to the deployment of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea).

