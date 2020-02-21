Court In Russia Sentences In Absentia Ex-Defense Minister Hrytsenko For Calls For Terrorist Attacks In Russia To 6 Years In Prison

Court In Russia Sentences In Absentia Ex-Defense Minister Hrytsenko For Calls For Terrorist Attacks In Russia

The Second Western District Military Court of Moscow in absentia sentenced former Defense Minister Anatolii Hrytsenko to six years in prison for calls for terrorist acts in Russia.

Russian news agency TASS has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The court, after hearing the views of the parties, found Hrytsenko guilty under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (calls for terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation using the media) and decided to assign him an absentee sentence of six years in a penal colony," judge Daniil Logachev announced the verdict.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Russia in absentia charged Hrytsenko with calls for terrorist attacks on railway trains in the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) denied the opening of criminal proceedings against Hrytsenko.

Also, the SBU considers such provocations a product of Russian special services, which are aimed at artificially provoking conflicts in Ukrainian society.