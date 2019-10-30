subscribe to newsletter
  PGO To Take Procedural Decision On Bohdan – Horbatiuk
30 October 2019, Wednesday, 12:53
Politics 2019-10-30T19:49:20+02:00
Ukrainian news
Former head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Serhii Horbatiuk, says that the PGO will have to take a procedural decision on Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, over his alleged violations during his work at the office of former prime minister, Mykola Azarov.

Horbatiuk said this to the Hlavkom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He reminded that it was exactly Bohdan to represent the Cabinet of Ministers at courts in 2012.

Then Bohdan was responsible for the case upon collection of UAH 3.2 million from Ukraine in favor of the Russian Federation (the Unified Energy Grids of Ukraine’s debt).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the data provided by well-informed sources of the agency, the special investigations department of the PGO was considering the matter of serving Bohdan with charge papers.

