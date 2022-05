Russian occupiers prohibit residents of Kherson region from leaving there and send people to the annexed Crimea.

The South Operational Command has reported this on Facebook.

"Having no other options for the struggle, the invaders blocked the exit from Kherson region to the territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and are trying to send everyone wishing to leave to the Crimea, as the only possible direction. In Kherson itself, patrolling has been strengthened, the number of checkpoints has been increased," the message says.

At the same time, the command said that in Kherson region they were able to celebrate Embroidery Day by distributing photos on the Internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Odesa region using aviation, as a result of which a beach toilet was destroyed.

Also on May 20, Russian troops fired at a school in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, in the shelter of which there were more than 200 people. Three adults were killed on the spot.

On May 20, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Lunin, announced a strike on an infrastructure facility in the Lubny community.