Last Monday and Tuesday in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, local residents rallied against the forced mobilization of men into the army of the invaders.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“According to available information, spontaneous protests of members of the families of persons who were forcibly mobilized into the ranks of the russian occupation forces took place on May 16-17 in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. Protests were recorded in Luhansk and Rovenky. The main requirement is to return the mobilized home,” it was reported.

We will remind, earlier today, the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Viktor Andrusiv said that the Russian command in the occupied Crimea began the mobilization of the military, who in 2014 betrayed the oath and went over to the side of the enemy.

And last Wednesday, May 4, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine announced a covert mobilization in Russia to attract men to the war in Ukraine.

Last evening, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that since the beginning of the invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely destroyed 17 battalion tactical groups of the Russian army.