The Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate believes that militants are mobilizing personnel assigned to various military units and formations, as well as equipment belonging to enterprises in the non-government-controlled occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The press service of the Defense Ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the course of the week, the occupiers have implemented measures aimed at ensuring their readiness to strengthen the first and second army corps’ formations and units by mobilizing the assigned personnel and vehicles belonging to quasi-state state enterprises," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Russian Armed Forces’ command continues to increase the combat readiness of the Russian troops in the non-government-controlled occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In addition, according to the statement, the enemy was spreading false and distorted information about the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly rumors that the Joint Forces are threatening to launch hostilities soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops stepped up recruitment of residents of the non-government-controlled occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions for military service in April.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources