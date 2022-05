The Russian servicemen appear in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which is a sign of the transition of the war into a protracted phase.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated this.

"According to many indications, Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation. The war is entering a protracted phase. We see how in Kherson region, in Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders are actively carrying out engineering and fortification work in order to go on the defensive if necessary," he said.

In this regard, Reznikov called on Western partners to receive international assistance as soon as possible, buy weapons as quickly as possible and in the necessary quantities.

"We need tanks, armored vehicles, long range weapons (MLRS, heavy artillery, aviation, missiles). We strive to save the lives of our people," Reznikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak said that the early victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the Russian invaders and the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories will stop the rise in food prices around the world.