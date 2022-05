Russia In Crimea Trying To Restore Combat Capability Of Russian Units That Have Suffered Significant Losses

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, measures continue to restore the combat effectiveness of Russian units that have suffered significant losses.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that, according to available information, units of two brigades of the Russian army are preparing for combat coordination.

“In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, measures are being taken to restore the combat capability of russian units that have suffered significant losses. Thus, according to available information, combat coordination of units of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade and the 810th Separate Marine Brigade is planned at some training landfills of the peninsula,” the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that the Russian authorities began to morally prepare Russians for the fact that the Crimean peninsula will again be Ukrainian.

Also, the United States Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are able to liberate Crimea and Donbas.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that the war with Russia is going so well that by mid-August it will reach a turning point and end by the end of the year.