Povoroznyk Sure That Problem Of Fuel Shortage In Kyiv Will Disappear In Late May

First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk is sure that the problem of fuel shortage in Kyiv will disappear in late May. He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Povoroznyk acknowledged that currently in Kyiv there is a shortage of fuel for citizens to use private transport.

"Given that the government's policy regarding fuel prices has changed, I am absolutely convinced that by the end of the month the issue of fuel will be completely off the agenda," he said.

Povoroznyk noted that more and more filling stations appear in Kyiv, which sell gasoline for cash.

He assured that the utility services of Kyiv do not experience a shortage of fuel today, since a reserve was prepared for them in advance. At the same time, Povoroznyk noted that the Kyiv authorities are focusing on electric transport - trolleybuses, trams and the subway. He added that a large number of bus routes also operate in the capital, primarily where there is no electric transport.

Povoroznyk assured that despite the increase in the price of fuel and electricity, the Kyiv authorities do not plan to increase the fare in public utility transport, since the solvency of citizens is also taken into account when forming fares.

He noted that after the resumption of e-fare payment, the authorities have the opportunity to analyze the demand for routes and, depending on it, adjust the work of public transport, in particular the number of vehicles on the route and the traffic interval.

Commenting on the dynamics of the return of citizens to the capital, Povoroznyk said that about 2.5 million people are currently in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled state regulation of prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in order for operators to be able to saturate the market with the necessary resource. At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers expects that the marginal prices for diesel fuel will be no more than UAH 58 per liter, for gasoline - no more than UAH 52 per liter.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko notes the gradual saturation of the Ukrainian market with fuel.

From May 16, Kyiv resumed payment for travel in the subway and ground public transport, which was canceled since the beginning of the war.