Ukraine can join the North Atlantic Alliance immediately after the end of the war. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk in an interview with RND.

Thus, Melnyk said that Ukraine's accession to NATO cannot take place in the midst of the war, however, probably immediately after it ends.

“Putin is breaking his teeth in eastern Ukraine and not making the right progress. And this war also shows that NATO is and remains the only security anchor in Europe and the world. So it is logical that this expansion process continues and that Ukraine will also join the Alliance. And I think it can happen faster than some people think. Not now, in the midst of the war, but perhaps right after," Melnyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States said that Ukraine could "bypass" the MAP on its way to NATO, like Finland and Sweden.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that Ukraine is capable of winning the war against Russian aggression.

In the meantime, NATO will designate Russia as an "immediate threat" in its new strategic document.