The network of filling stations WOG has changed the limit on the sale of fuel for individuals from 10 to 20 liters per day and only with a Pride loyalty card.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement from the filling stations network on Facebook.

“From May 9, the limit is increased to 20 liters per day for private customers when paying in cash or paying with bank cards, and only with a PRIDE loyalty card. The PRIDE system will automatically control the limit. This step will ensure the efficient operation of critical infrastructure services, and WOG filling stations customers will allow to refuel with enough fuel to get to destination or to the next filling station for refueling.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will send 70,000 tons of gasoline and 40,000 tons of diesel fuel to the market to reduce their shortage.

In late April, WOG limited the sale of fuel to 10 liters per day and only with a Pride loyalty card.